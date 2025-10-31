fox e-mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
|
31.10.2025 14:12:53
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2025
|
Half-Year Financial Report 2025
The company's management board announces:
The interim financial statements for the first half of 2025, as of June 30, 2025, and the management report for the first half of 2025 were approved by the supervisory board on October 31, 2025.
The interim financial report for 2025 will be published today on the company's website (https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/). Filing with the commercial register (Unternehmensregister) will take place in the coming days.
The key figures of the financial report as of 30 June 2025 are:
The valuation of the stake in Fox Automotive Switzerland AG on the asset side remains unchanged at EUR 6,450,000. The half-year loss amounts to EUR 508,649.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
