fox e-mobility Aktie

fox e-mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

31.10.2025 14:12:53

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2025

fox e-mobility AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2025
fox e-mobility AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2025

31-Oct-2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Financial Report 2025

 

The company's management board announces:

The interim financial statements for the first half of 2025, as of June 30, 2025, and the management report for the first half of 2025 were approved by the supervisory board on October 31, 2025.

The interim financial report for 2025 will be published today on the company's website (https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/). Filing with the commercial register (Unternehmensregister) will take place in the coming days.

The key figures of the financial report as of 30 June 2025 are:

The valuation of the stake in Fox Automotive Switzerland AG on the asset side remains unchanged at EUR 6,450,000. The half-year loss amounts to EUR 508,649.



End of Inside Information

31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2222046

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2222046  31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

