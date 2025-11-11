EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results

GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year



11-Nov-2025

Group sales and earnings in Q3 in line with expectations

Continued customer caution, project delays and special effects weigh on Q4

Forecast lowered and range reduced



Based on the expectations updated today by the Executive Board, GESCO SE is adjusting its 2025 forecast for Group sales and Group earnings after minority interests.

Although the third quarter of the past nine-month period developed in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and Group earnings of €8.3 million, the business environment has deteriorated further in recent weeks due to the continuing reluctance of customers at many companies in the GESCO Group.

In view of the lower-than-expected order intake, sales and earnings in October, possible postponements of customer acceptance to January and various special effects, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was issued in April, downwards and narrowing the range: The GESCO Group now expects sales of €480 to €500 million (previously €485 to €515 million) and Group earnings (after minority interests) of €9 to €12 million (previously lower range of €13 to €17 million).

The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 and further information will be published in detail as planned 12 November 2025.

