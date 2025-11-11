Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
|
11.11.2025 19:24:13
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Although the third quarter of the past nine-month period developed in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and Group earnings of €8.3 million, the business environment has deteriorated further in recent weeks due to the continuing reluctance of customers at many companies in the GESCO Group.
In view of the lower-than-expected order intake, sales and earnings in October, possible postponements of customer acceptance to January and various special effects, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was issued in April, downwards and narrowing the range: The GESCO Group now expects sales of €480 to €500 million (previously €485 to €515 million) and Group earnings (after minority interests) of €9 to €12 million (previously lower range of €13 to €17 million).
The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 and further information will be published in detail as planned 12 November 2025.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact GESCO:
Peter Alex
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
End of Inside Information
11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228012
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2228012 11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gescomehr Nachrichten
|
22:23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,4% auf 24.184 Pkt - Gesco unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
19:24
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year (EQS Group)
|
19:24
|EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE senkt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Gesco stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: GESCO SE: Johannes Pfeffer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: GESCO SE: Johannes Pfeffer, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: GESCO SE: Johannes Pfeffer, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: GESCO SE: Johannes Pfeffer, Kauf (EQS Group)