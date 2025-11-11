Gesco Aktie

WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201

11.11.2025 19:24:13

EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
GESCO SE lowers sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year

11-Nov-2025 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Group sales and earnings in Q3 in line with expectations
  • Continued customer caution, project delays and special effects weigh on Q4
  • Forecast lowered and range reduced


Based on the expectations updated today by the Executive Board, GESCO SE is adjusting its 2025 forecast for Group sales and Group earnings after minority interests.

Although the third quarter of the past nine-month period developed in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and Group earnings of €8.3 million, the business environment has deteriorated further in recent weeks due to the continuing reluctance of customers at many companies in the GESCO Group.

In view of the lower-than-expected order intake, sales and earnings in October, possible postponements of customer acceptance to January and various special effects, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was issued in April, downwards and narrowing the range: The GESCO Group now expects sales of €480 to €500 million (previously €485 to €515 million) and Group earnings (after minority interests) of €9 to €12 million (previously lower range of €13 to €17 million).

The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 and further information will be published in detail as planned 12 November 2025.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare and industrial assets & infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

 

Contact GESCO:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de



End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2228012

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2228012  11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

