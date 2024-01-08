|
08.01.2024 12:58:12
EQS-Adhoc: Hans-Joachim Watzke to leave the management of Borussia Dortmund in the fall of 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, has informed the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, chaired by President Dr. Reinhold Lunow, that he will not extend his managing director´s employment contract, which currently runs until the end of 2025, and will step down from management in the fall of 2025.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1810273
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1810273 08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
|3,62
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Der US-Leitindex zeigt sich in Rot. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.