EQS-Adhoc: Hans-Joachim Watzke to leave the management of Borussia Dortmund in the fall of 2025

Hans-Joachim Watzke to leave the management of Borussia Dortmund in the fall of 2025



Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, has informed the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, chaired by President Dr. Reinhold Lunow, that he will not extend his managing director´s employment contract, which currently runs until the end of 2025, and will step down from management in the fall of 2025.



Dortmund, 8th January 2024



