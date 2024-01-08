08.01.2024 12:58:12

EQS-Adhoc: Hans-Joachim Watzke to leave the management of Borussia Dortmund in the fall of 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Hans-Joachim Watzke to leave the management of Borussia Dortmund in the fall of 2025

08-Jan-2024 / 12:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, has informed the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, chaired by President Dr. Reinhold Lunow, that he will not extend his managing director´s employment contract, which currently runs until the end of 2025, and will step down from management in the fall of 2025.

Dortmund, 8th January 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

 

 


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1810273

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1810273  08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810273&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Analysen

30.08.23 BVB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.05.22 BVB Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 3,62 -0,14% BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Der US-Leitindex zeigt sich in Rot. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen