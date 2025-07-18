IBU-tec Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives major order from PowerCo SE in the field of LFP battery materials and further expands existing cooperation
EQS-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives major order from PowerCo SE in the field of LFP battery materials and further expands existing cooperation
Weimar, July 18. 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) today concluded an agreement with PowerCo SE on a major order with a volume of EUR 6 million, of which around 75% will already be recognized in revenues in the current financial year. The order specifies that IBU-tec develops an industrialization concept for the production of LFP pCAM with spray drying technology for automotive applications. A particular focus will be on optimizing production to reduce CAPEX and OPEX.
With this major order, IBU-tec is further expanding its cooperation with PowerCo, which was initiated in 2024, and continuing the joint development projects to progress towards the industrial scale. IBU-tec is thus intensifying its further collaboration with the globally active cell manufacturer and sees considerable potential for continued close partnership.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
EXPLANATORY PART
Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: "We are delighted to have received another major order from PowerCo SE as part of the industrialization of LFP cathode material. With this, we are continuing our in-depth dialogue with our international partner. The potential of our collaboration is far from exhausted — in fact, we are just at the beginning of a promising partnership."
About IBU-tec
The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.
The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.
Contact
edicto GmbH
18-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
