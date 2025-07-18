IBU-tec Aktie

WKN DE: A0XYHT / ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5

18.07.2025 19:15:44

EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives major order from PowerCo SE in the field of LFP battery materials and further expands existing cooperation

EQS-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives major order from PowerCo SE in the field of LFP battery materials and further expands existing cooperation

18-Jul-2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives major order from PowerCo SE in the field of LFP battery materials and further expands existing cooperation

  • Order volume of EUR 6 million
  • Order for an industrialization concept for the production of LFP precursor (pCAM) with spray drying technology
  • Intensification of cooperation with European cell manufacturer (PowerCo SE)

Weimar, July 18. 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) today concluded an agreement with PowerCo SE on a major order with a volume of EUR 6 million, of which around 75% will already be recognized in revenues in the current financial year. The order specifies that IBU-tec develops an industrialization concept for the production of LFP pCAM with spray drying technology for automotive applications. A particular focus will be on optimizing production to reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

With this major order, IBU-tec is further expanding its cooperation with PowerCo, which was initiated in 2024, and continuing the joint development projects to progress towards the industrial scale. IBU-tec is thus intensifying its further collaboration with the globally active cell manufacturer and sees considerable potential for continued close partnership.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

EXPLANATORY PART

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: "We are delighted to have received another major order from PowerCo SE as part of the industrialization of LFP cathode material. With this, we are continuing our in-depth dialogue with our international partner. The potential of our collaboration is far from exhausted — in fact, we are just at the beginning of a promising partnership."

 

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. 

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. 

 

Contact

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de

 

 

 

 

18-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2171934

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2171934  18-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

