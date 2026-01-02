INTERSHOP Communications Aktie

INTERSHOP Communications

WKN DE: A25421 / ISIN: DE000A254211

02.01.2026 16:37:43

EQS-Adhoc: Intershop adjusts forecast for 2025: Cloud incoming order exceeds expectations, net new ARR is lower

EQS-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Intershop adjusts forecast for 2025: Cloud incoming order exceeds expectations, net new ARR is lower

02-Jan-2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 2 January 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) raises its forecast for incoming cloud order for the 2025 financial year and simultaneously reduces its forecast for net new ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue). The reason is the business development at the end of the fourth quarter, in which more cloud orders with longer contract terms were concluded as expected. As a result, the net new ARR turned out lower because the annual contract fees increase over the term and therefore are lower in the first contract year, which is decisive for the net new ARR.

Based on current estimates, the company now expects an increase of approximately 8% for incoming cloud order for fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year (previously: slight decline). Net New ARR is expected to be below EUR 1.0 million (previously: between EUR 1.0 and EUR 2.0 million). Revenue and operating income (EBIT) are anticipated to be in line with the forecast communicated at mid-year.

The fiscal year 2025 figures will be published as planned on February 18, 2026.

 

Contact:
Investor Relations
Isabell Zeitz
T: +49-3641-50 1000
ir@intershop.com



End of Inside Information

02-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 3641 50 0
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2253890

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2253890  02-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

