INTERSHOP Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A25421 / ISIN: DE000A254211
|
02.01.2026 16:37:43
EQS-Adhoc: Intershop adjusts forecast for 2025: Cloud incoming order exceeds expectations, net new ARR is lower
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Jena, 2 January 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) raises its forecast for incoming cloud order for the 2025 financial year and simultaneously reduces its forecast for net new ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue). The reason is the business development at the end of the fourth quarter, in which more cloud orders with longer contract terms were concluded as expected. As a result, the net new ARR turned out lower because the annual contract fees increase over the term and therefore are lower in the first contract year, which is decisive for the net new ARR.
Based on current estimates, the company now expects an increase of approximately 8% for incoming cloud order for fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year (previously: slight decline). Net New ARR is expected to be below EUR 1.0 million (previously: between EUR 1.0 and EUR 2.0 million). Revenue and operating income (EBIT) are anticipated to be in line with the forecast communicated at mid-year.
The fiscal year 2025 figures will be published as planned on February 18, 2026.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
02-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 3641 50 0
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2253890
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2253890 02-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERSHOP Communications AG
|1,08
|0,00%
