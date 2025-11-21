EQS-Adhoc: IVU appoints Petra Meiser as CFO to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel

IVU appoints Petra Meiser as CFO to the Executive Board



21-Nov-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Berlin, 21 November 2025 | The Supervisory Board appoints Petra Meiser as of 1 April 2026, as CFO on the Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.

Petra Meiser (47) studied business law and started her career in the finance and strategy department of the former DaimlerChrysler AG. In the following years she held various management positions such as ‚Global Head of Corporate M&A‘ of the former Daimler AG and later as CFO at the Dutch software specialist Here Technologies. Most recently, she worked as an Equity Partner at the strategy consultancy EY Parthenon. As the new CFO of IVU Petra Meiser will be responsible for finance, legal affairs, and compliance, including relations with national and international investors. Together with the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Martin Müller-Elschner (57) and COO Leon Struijk (55) the Executive Board of IVU is now complete again.



Contact:

René Schwuchow

Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin

T +49.30.85906-0

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.de

