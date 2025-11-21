IVU Traffic Aktie

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

21.11.2025 11:05:03

EQS-Adhoc: IVU appoints Petra Meiser as CFO to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel
IVU appoints Petra Meiser as CFO to the Executive Board

21-Nov-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 21 November 2025 | The Supervisory Board appoints Petra Meiser as of 1 April 2026, as CFO on the Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.
 

Petra Meiser (47) studied business law and started her career in the finance and strategy department of the former DaimlerChrysler AG. In the following years she held various management positions such as ‚Global Head of Corporate M&A‘ of the former Daimler AG and later as CFO at the Dutch software specialist Here Technologies. Most recently, she worked as an Equity Partner at the strategy consultancy EY Parthenon.  

 

As the new CFO of IVU Petra Meiser will be responsible for finance, legal affairs, and compliance, including relations with national and international investors. Together with the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Martin Müller-Elschner (57) and COO Leon Struijk (55) the Executive Board of IVU is now complete again. 



Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.de
 


End of Inside Information

21-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2231020

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2231020  21-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

