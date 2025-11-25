IVU Traffic Aktie

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

25.11.2025 08:11:02

EQS-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Oliver Grzegorski, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2025 / 08:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Grzegorski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director Rail, Authorised Signatory

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.1000 EUR 12,361.50 EUR
20.3000 EUR 8,586.90 EUR
20.1000 EUR 27,436.50 EUR
20.1000 EUR 2,371.80 EUR
20.1000 EUR 1,849.20 EUR
20.1000 EUR 4,703.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.1297 EUR 57,309.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Deutsche Börse Xetra
MIC: XETA


25.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101988  25.11.2025 CET/CEST





