EQS-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Oliver Grzegorski, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2025 / 08:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Grzegorski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director Rail, Authorised Signatory

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI

3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.1000 EUR 12,361.50 EUR 20.3000 EUR 8,586.90 EUR 20.1000 EUR 27,436.50 EUR 20.1000 EUR 2,371.80 EUR 20.1000 EUR 1,849.20 EUR 20.1000 EUR 4,703.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 20.1297 EUR 57,309.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Deutsche Börse Xetra MIC: XETA

