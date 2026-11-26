EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG Resolves to Launch Share Buyback Program



26-Nov-2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad Hoc Disclosure Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

JDC Group AG Resolves to Launch Share Buyback Program

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) today resolved to exercise the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2022, pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Under the share buyback program, the Company intends to repurchase up to 350,000 of its own shares through the stock exchange during the period from November 30, 2026, through June 30, 2027, at the latest. The share buyback program is limited to a maximum of 350,000 shares or an aggregate purchase price of EUR 5 million, whichever limit is reached first.

The share buyback program will be conducted by a bank that will make its decisions regarding the timing of share purchases independently and without any influence from the Company.

The shares will be repurchased through the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the share buyback. The intended purposes of the share buyback are broader than those specified in Article 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Accordingly, the repurchased shares may be used for any of the purposes specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2022.

JDC Group AG reserves the right to terminate the share buyback program at any time.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de