|
23.10.2024 10:51:16
EQS-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Change of Chairmanship on the BoED of K+S: Dr. Burkhard Lohr hands over Chairmanship of the BoED to Dr. Christian H. Meyer (CFO) in May 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, has decided not to extend his mandate, which runs until the end of May 2025, after more than 12 years in the role. In accordance with his personal plans, he will retire next year.
The Supervisory Board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft has today announced the appointment of Dr. Christian H. Meyer, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as the future Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors. Dr. Meyer will take over the role from Dr. Lohr as of June 1, 2025.
As of June 1, 2025, he will be succeeded as Chief Financial Officer by Dr. Jens Christian Keuthen, currently Head of Legal, Tax, Regulatory Affairs, and New Business Areas at K+S, who has already been appointed to the Board of Executive Directors as of February 1, 2025.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Julia Bock, CFA
Phone: +49 561 9301-1009
julia.bock@k-plus-s.com
End of Inside Information
23-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2014453
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2014453 23-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!