EQS-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Change of Chairmanship on the BoED of K+S: Dr. Burkhard Lohr hands over Chairmanship of the BoED to Dr. Christian H. Meyer (CFO) in May 2025

23-Oct-2024 / 10:51 CET/CEST

Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, has decided not to extend his mandate, which runs until the end of May 2025, after more than 12 years in the role. In accordance with his personal plans, he will retire next year.



The Supervisory Board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft has today announced the appointment of Dr. Christian H. Meyer, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as the future Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors. Dr. Meyer will take over the role from Dr. Lohr as of June 1, 2025.



As of June 1, 2025, he will be succeeded as Chief Financial Officer by Dr. Jens Christian Keuthen, currently Head of Legal, Tax, Regulatory Affairs, and New Business Areas at K+S, who has already been appointed to the Board of Executive Directors as of February 1, 2025.



