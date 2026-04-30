EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD



30-Apr-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board Marten Julius to leave the Company

Ralph Rumberg to lead the Company as Sole Member of the Management Board Fulda, 30 April 2026 – KAP AG („KAP“), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today announces changes to its Management Board. Marten Julius and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed, in the best of terms, that Marten Julius will step down from his position as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board effective May 1, 2026, and will leave the Management Board and the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Ralph Rumberg, who will lead KAP in his new role as CEO/CRO as the sole member of the Management Board in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association. This step ensures continuity in the company’s management and guarantees the consistent implementation of the restructuring process that has been initiated.



The Management Board

Notifying officer and investor relations contact

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

kai.knitter@kap.de

+49 (0) 661 103 327



End of Inside Information

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