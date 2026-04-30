KAP Aktie

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WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408

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30.04.2026 18:18:53

EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

30-Apr-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD 

  • CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board Marten Julius to leave the Company
  • Ralph Rumberg to lead the Company as Sole Member of the Management Board

Fulda, 30 April 2026 – KAP AG („KAP“), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today announces changes to its Management Board. Marten Julius and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed, in the best of terms, that Marten Julius will step down from his position as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board effective May 1, 2026, and will leave the Management Board and the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Ralph Rumberg, who will lead KAP in his new role as CEO/CRO as the sole member of the Management Board in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association. This step ensures continuity in the company’s management and guarantees the consistent implementation of the restructuring process that has been initiated.

The Management Board
Notifying officer and investor relations contact
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319570

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319570  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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