EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the convertible bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Bond

LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the convertible bond



28-Nov-2025 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC



LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the convertible bond



Zug, November 28, 2025 – Ian Mukherjee has today declared to LION E-Mobility AG the partial conversion of the convertible loan agreement granted by him in the total amount of EUR 3,328,695.65. In return, the company will issue 3,000,000 new registered shares at a nominal amount of CHF 0.13 each. The share capital will increase to 18,375,633 and the company's liabilities will be reduced by the amount converted.



Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG: Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com 28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News