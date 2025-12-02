EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Daniel Stitz and Alex Triglia strengthen European BESS Sales

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LION E-Mobility AG: Daniel Stitz and Alex Triglia strengthen European BESS Sales



02.12.2025 / 09:22 CET/CEST

Zug, December 2, 2025 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for e-mobility and energy storage applications, is expanding its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sales capabilities with the addition of Daniel Stitz and Alex Triglia. With their support, the subsidiary LION Smart is further strengthening its market presence in the European BESS sector, with a particular focus on Germany and Italy.



Daniel Stitz reinforces BESS sales in Germany

With Daniel Stitz, LION Smart gains a seasoned business and sales development expert within the German energy sector. Stitz brings more than twelve years of experience in key roles at the intersection of mobility and energy – including positions at Volkswagen, Vattenfall, Hamburger Energiewerke and LichtBlick. In recent years, his work has increasingly focused on large-scale battery storage projects, where he played a significant role in expanding market access for a leading EPC contractor and in building a substantial project pipeline amounting to several hundred million euros.



Beginning in December 2025, Stitz will play an essential role in advancing the launch and market development of LION Smart’s new 5-MWh containerized storage solutions. These systems combine state-of-the-art battery storage technology with the engineering, testing and simulation expertise of an established development service provider. This integrated approach is becoming increasingly important in the rapidly growing BESS market, particularly regarding serviceability, technical operations and lifetime optimization.



Daniel Stitz, Business Development Manager, LION Smart: “With its established engineering expertise and strong service orientation in the battery storage sector, LION Smart offers what I consider to be the most technically and economically attractive BESS solution on the European market. It stands out with a market-leading cost structure and the ability not only to deliver systems, but to support them reliably throughout their entire lifecycle.”



Alex Triglia strengthens LION Smart’s focus on the Italian market

In parallel, LION Smart is expanding its presence in Italy. With Italian engineer and sales specialist Alex Triglia, the company is accelerating its development efforts in one of Europe’s fastest-growing BESS markets. Alex Triglia brings deep technical expertise and extensive knowledge of the international energy storage sector, combined with a strong network within the Italian energy industry. He will play a key role in establishing and expanding LION Smart’s local BESS activities.



Alex Triglia will join the LION team at the Battery Asset Management Summit Europe, taking place on 2–3 December in Rome. Meetings can be arranged by contacting info@lionsmart.com.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

