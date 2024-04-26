EQS-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG decides to start share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

M1 Kliniken AG decides to start share buyback

Berlin, 26.04.2024 - The Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG today resolved to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company in a maximum total volume of EUR 12,600,000.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs). The resolution is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2020 to acquire own shares. The buyback program is to start on 29 April 2024 and to be completed by the end of 25 April 2025 at the latest. The share buyback and the purchase settlement will be carried out exclusively by a credit institution or an investment firm, which will decide on the timing of the acquisition of shares independently of and without influence by the Company. The sole purpose of the share buyback program is to use the repurchased shares for all purposes provided for in the authorization resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2020 and for all other purposes permitted by the Company's share law.

The buy-back program and its implementation shall take place in compliance with the requirements of the safe harbor regulations pursuant to Art. 5 para. 2 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2, 3 and 4 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, with the exception of the purpose of the buy-back. This is broader than determined by Art. 5 (2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 61 specialist centres under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. With six operating theatres and 35 beds, the “M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 Kliniken has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.

