EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG reports strong EBIT Growth of 11% and achieves Earnings per Share of EUR 0.86.

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

M1 Kliniken AG reports strong EBIT Growth of 11% and achieves Earnings per Share of EUR 0.86.



18.11.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





M1 Kliniken AG reports strong EBIT Growth of 11% and achieves Earnings per Share of EUR 0.86.

Berlin, 18. November 2025 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) successfully closed the last nine months of 2025, continuing its profitable growth trajectory. Consistent implementation of efficiency measures and the targeted expansion of medical capacities remain key priorities and have made a significant contribution to improved profits.

Key Financials at a Glance

Group revenue : +6.7% to EUR 274.3 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 257.2 million)

: +6.7% to EUR 274.3 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 257.2 million) EBITDA : +9% to EUR 28.2 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 25.9 million)

: +9% to EUR 28.2 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 25.9 million) EBIT : +11% to EUR 24.5 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 22.1 million)

: +11% to EUR 24.5 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 22.1 million) EBIT margin : 8.9% (YTD Q3 2024: 8.6%)

: 8.9% (YTD Q3 2024: 8.6%) EBT : +10% to EUR 24.4 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 22.2 million)

: +10% to EUR 24.4 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 22.2 million) Earnings per share: EUR 0.86 (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 0.77)

Beauty-Segment: Profitability Significantly Increased Once Again

Revenue : +9.5% to EUR 77.8 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 71.0 million)

: +9.5% to EUR 77.8 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 71.0 million) EBIT : +29.7% to EUR 21.1 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 16.3 million)

: +29.7% to EUR 21.1 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 16.3 million) EBIT margin: 27.1% (YTD Q3 2024: 22.9%)

The Beauty segment remains the key growth driver of the Group. The positive development already seen in the first half of the year continued convincingly in the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, the segment continued to benefit from efficiency gains through optimized processes and higher utilization of medical capacities. A targeted pricing strategy aimed at attracting new customer groups supported the expansion of market share – without compromising margin quality. The positioning as the leading provider of high-quality aesthetic medicine at the best price is being consistently pursued.

Solid Revenue Growth in the Trading Segment

Revenue : +6% to EUR 196.5 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 186.2 million)

: +6% to EUR 196.5 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 186.2 million) EBIT: -41.4% to EUR 3.4 million (YTD Q3 2024: EUR 5.8 million)

The Trading segment recorded a strong increase in revenue in the first nine months of 2025, while EBIT was below the previous year’s level.

M1 Kliniken AG has announced that its 85% subsidiary, HAEMATO AG, has signed an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group, one of Europe's leading healthcare providers based in Mannheim. The transaction is subject to the usual antitrust approvals.

With this transaction, M1 Kliniken AG is consistently pursuing its strategic course of positioning itself as the world's leading vertically integrated pure-play provider of medical aesthetics.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will continue its profitable growth trajectory by expanding its network of national and international clinics. By 2029, this figure is expected to increase to between EUR 200 million and EUR 300 million – with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The Group is consistently pursuing the goal of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de