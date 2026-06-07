Readcrest Capital Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

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07.06.2026 21:24:14

EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026

07-Jun-2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Hamburg, June 7, 2026 – The Management Board of Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”, ISIN DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) expects adjusted EBITDA* for the current fiscal year 2026 to range from EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million. (This is composed as follows: an EBITDA contribution from Grosvenor Health and Social Care of approximately EUR 12 million, less the earnings contribution from German project developments of approximately EUR 3–4 million).

The forecast takes into account the Group’s adjusted structure following the sale of the UK care home business. Grosvenor Health and Social Care, which remains in the portfolio, continues to form the basis for operating revenue and cash flow. In addition, the company is systematically expanding its second growth pillar—value-oriented real estate investments with a focus on promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.

Contact
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board
Hermannstrasse 40, D-20095 Hamburg
T: +49 40 679 580-22
M: info@readcrest.com
W: www.readcrest.com

* Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited financial metric not defined under IFRS: operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, adjusted for significant non-recurring items (e.g., adding impairment losses on receivables/inventory, deducting gains from the write-off of liabilities) and excluding the sold care homes. These adjustments isolate the underlying operating profitability.

 



End of Inside Information

07-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Hermannstraße 40
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)403 688 126 77
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
WKN: A0LE3J
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340938

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2340938  07-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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