EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026



07-Jun-2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Readcrest Capital AG: Management Board issues forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Hamburg, June 7, 2026 – The Management Board of Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”, ISIN DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) expects adjusted EBITDA* for the current fiscal year 2026 to range from EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million. (This is composed as follows: an EBITDA contribution from Grosvenor Health and Social Care of approximately EUR 12 million, less the earnings contribution from German project developments of approximately EUR 3–4 million).

The forecast takes into account the Group’s adjusted structure following the sale of the UK care home business. Grosvenor Health and Social Care, which remains in the portfolio, continues to form the basis for operating revenue and cash flow. In addition, the company is systematically expanding its second growth pillar—value-oriented real estate investments with a focus on promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.

Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Hermannstrasse 40, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

M: info@readcrest.com

W: www.readcrest.com

* Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited financial metric not defined under IFRS: operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, adjusted for significant non-recurring items (e.g., adding impairment losses on receivables/inventory, deducting gains from the write-off of liabilities) and excluding the sold care homes. These adjustments isolate the underlying operating profitability.