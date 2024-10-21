21.10.2024 10:51:22

EQS-Adhoc: security Networks AG publishes preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2024 and and raises revenue forecast for 2024

21-Oct-2024 / 10:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

[Essen / Germany, 21 October 2024] According to preliminary figures, secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) generated revenue of 254.8 million euros in the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 7% compared to the same period of the previous year (239.0 million euros). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 17.6 million euros, exceeding the previous year's figure (9.7 million euros) by 82%. The increase in the key figures is mainly due to positive business momentum in the Public Sector segment.

On the basis of these results and taking into account the current business outlook, the Management Board is raising its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year and now expects revenues of slightly over 400 million euros. Previously, revenues of around 390 million euros were expected. The EBIT forecast remains unchanged at around 42 million euros due to one-off effects.

The complete results for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 12 November 2024.

 

Investor Relations Contact

Philipp Gröber
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 5454-3937
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

