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WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

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17.06.2026 14:10:54

EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group Holding: Launch of Share Buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Sirma Group Holding: Launch of Share Buyback

17-Jun-2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”).

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) MAR and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).

Execution of Share Buyback

The Board of Directors of “Sirma Group Holding” JSC (BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) has decided to buy back shares via the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia up to a total amount of 100,000 shares in the period from 18 June 2026 until 31 July 2026 at the latest.

The details of the buyback programme to be carried out are as follows:

  • Purpose of the programme: management remuneration and bonuses;
  • Maximum monetary amount allocated to the programme: EUR 205,000;
  • Maximum number of shares to be bought back: 100,000;
  • Duration of the programme: 18 June 2026 – 31 July 2026;
  • Minimum and maximum price per share: EUR 0.43 and EUR 2.05 per share (complying with Art. 3 (2) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052).

The buyback is based on the authorisation of the Buyback Programme by the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025.

The buyback will take place via the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD.

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of MAR in conjunction with the provisions of the SBR, in particular in accordance with the trading conditions and trading restrictions set out in Art. 3 and Art. 4 SBR.

The buyback will be carried out by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD, Sofia. Elana Trading AD must carry out the acquisition of the SIRM shares in accordance with the above-mentioned regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 08 April 2025.

In accordance with Article 4 (2b) SBR, Elana Trading AD will make their decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by SIRM.

The share buyback can be terminated, interrupted or, if necessary, resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback will be appropriately disclosed in detailed and aggregated form at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions. In addition, SIRM will publish the announced transactions on its website at https://investors.sirma.com/en, as well as the finalisation of the buyback of all 100,000 shares.

The total number of 100,000 shares to be bought back represents 0.17% of the capital of the company.



End of Inside Information

17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2348220

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2348220  17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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