EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program



03-Aug-2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”) in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).

Transactions in own shares

Further to the announcement of 17 June 2026 regarding the execution of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC; BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) hereby discloses the transactions carried out under the buyback program during the final reporting period from 24 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, in aggregated and detailed form. 31 July 2026 was the last day of the buyback program; accordingly, this is the final transaction report and the program has now concluded. This report additionally includes two transactions executed on 22 July 2026 (settled 24 July 2026) that were not captured in the previous reporting period.

During the reporting period, a total of 14,478 ordinary registered shares of SIRM (ISIN BG1100032140) were acquired for an aggregate consideration of EUR 11,024.05 (excluding fees and commissions), at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7614 per share. All transactions were executed by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (trading venue: XBUL).

All transactions were carried out in compliance with the price and volume conditions of Articles 3 and 4 SBR. No transaction was executed at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid, nor outside the price range of EUR 0.43 to EUR 2.05 per share set out in the program announcement.

1. Aggregated information per trading day

Trading day Aggregated

volume (shares) Volume-weighted

avg. price (EUR) Highest

price (EUR) Lowest

price (EUR) Aggregate value

(EUR) 22 Jul 2026 2,260 0.7680 0.768 0.768 1,735.68 24 Jul 2026 1,906 0.7600 0.760 0.760 1,448.56 27 Jul 2026 2,069 0.7620 0.762 0.762 1,576.58 28 Jul 2026 2,026 0.7700 0.770 0.770 1,560.02 29 Jul 2026 1,961 0.7600 0.760 0.760 1,490.36 30 Jul 2026 2,056 0.7580 0.758 0.758 1,558.45 31 Jul 2026 2,200 0.7520 0.752 0.752 1,654.40 Total 14,478 0.7614 0.770 0.752 11,024.05

Trading venue for all transactions: Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (MIC: XBUL). No transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the reporting period.

2. Detailed information on individual transactions

Date Type Volume

(shares) Price

(EUR) Value

(EUR) 22.07.2026 Purchase 841 0.768 645.89 22.07.2026 Purchase 1,419 0.768 1,089.79 24.07.2026 Purchase 1,906 0.760 1,448.56 27.07.2026 Purchase 2,069 0.762 1,576.58 28.07.2026 Purchase 2,026 0.770 1,560.02 29.07.2026 Purchase 1,961 0.760 1,490.36 30.07.2026 Purchase 2,056 0.758 1,558.45 31.07.2026 Purchase 2,200 0.752 1,654.40 Total 14,478 11,024.05

All transactions are purchases of own shares (ISIN BG1100032140) executed on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (XBUL) through the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD. Prices are stated exclusive of fees and commissions.

3. Status of the buyback program

Maximum number of shares authorized under the program: 100,000. Total shares acquired under the program (cumulative): 64,452, representing 64.45% of the program volume and approximately 0.109% of the company’s share capital. The buyback program concluded on 31 July 2026, its scheduled final date; accordingly, 35,548 shares (35.55% of the authorized volume) were not acquired and no further transactions will be carried out under the program.

4. Full program recap

The following summarizes all transactions carried out under the share buyback program from its commencement on 18 June 2026 to its conclusion on 31 July 2026.

Reporting period Shares acquired Aggregate value (EUR) Cumulative shares 18–23 Jun 2026 11,125 9,054.40 11,125 24 Jun – 2 Jul 2026 16,287 13,391.58 27,412 3–9 Jul 2026 8,714 6,918.84 36,126 10–16 Jul 2026 7,070 5,445.31 43,196 17–23 Jul 2026 6,778 5,179.20 49,974 24–31 Jul 2026* 14,478 11,024.05 64,452 Total 64,452 51,013.38

* The period 24–31 July 2026 includes two transactions executed on 22 July 2026 (2,260 shares) that were not part of the previous reporting period. Over the entire program, 64,452 shares were acquired for an aggregate EUR 51,013.38 at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7915 per share (price range EUR 0.752–0.830).

The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025. Information on the transactions is also published on the company’s website at https://investors.sirma.com/en.

Contact

Stanislav Tanushev

Investor Relations Director

Sirma Group JSC

+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com