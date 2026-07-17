Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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17.07.2026 09:57:44
EQS-Adhoc: Sirma Group JSC: Transactions in Own Shares under the Share Buyback Program
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation – “MAR”) in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Share Buyback Regulation – “SBR”).
Transactions in own shares
Further to the announcement of 17 June 2026 regarding the execution of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC; BSE, FSE: SIRM; in the following “SIRM”) hereby discloses the transactions carried out under the buyback program during the reporting period from 10 July 2026 to 16 July 2026, in aggregated and detailed form.
During the reporting period, a total of 7,070 ordinary registered shares of SIRM (ISIN BG1100032140) were acquired for an aggregate consideration of EUR 5,445.31 (excluding fees and commissions), at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 0.7702 per share. All transactions were executed by the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (trading venue: XBUL).
All transactions were carried out in compliance with the price and volume conditions of Articles 3 and 4 SBR. No transaction was executed at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid, nor outside the price range of EUR 0.43 to EUR 2.05 per share set out in the program announcement.
1. Aggregated information per trading day
Trading venue for all transactions: Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (MIC: XBUL). No transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the reporting period.
2. Detailed information on individual transactions
All transactions are purchases of own shares (ISIN BG1100032140) executed on the regulated market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange – Sofia AD (XBUL) through the independent investment intermediary Elana Trading AD. Prices are stated exclusive of fees and commissions.
3. Status of the buyback program
Maximum number of shares authorized under the program: 100,000. Shares acquired to date (cumulative): 43,196, representing 43.20% of the program volume and approximately 0.073% of the company’s share capital. Remaining shares that may still be acquired under the program: 56,804. The program runs until 31 July 2026 at the latest and may be suspended, interrupted or resumed at any time in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on 08 April 2025. Information on the transactions is also published on the company’s website at https://investors.sirma.com/en.
Contact
Stanislav Tanushev
Investor Relations Director
Sirma Group JSC
+359 2 976 83 10 · stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com
End of Announcement
End of Inside Information
17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2367522
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2367522 17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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17.07.26
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