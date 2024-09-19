+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
19.09.2024 17:00:38

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Yankuang new strategic core shareholder

19-Sep-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamm, September 19, 2024 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that the closing of the acquisition of a total interest of approximately 52.66% in SMT Scharf AG held by the former core shareholders of the Company by Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited based in Shandong Province, China, have been successfully completed according to the terms of the signed share purchase agreements, with the closing conditions having been fulfilled or duly waived. The purchase price amounts to EUR 11.10 per share subject to the specific application of the adjustment mechanism mentioned in the ad-hoc announcement of March 1, 2024 and as agreed by the relevant parties at closing.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited takes mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and intelligent logistics as pillar industries. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a company of a large Chinese energy group that enjoys four major listing platforms in China and beyond.
Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Phone: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de


