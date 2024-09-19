|
19.09.2024 17:00:38
EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Yankuang new strategic core shareholder
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
SMT Scharf AG: Yankuang new strategic core shareholder
Hamm, September 19, 2024 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that the closing of the acquisition of a total interest of approximately 52.66% in SMT Scharf AG held by the former core shareholders of the Company by Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited based in Shandong Province, China, have been successfully completed according to the terms of the signed share purchase agreements, with the closing conditions having been fulfilled or duly waived. The purchase price amounts to EUR 11.10 per share subject to the specific application of the adjustment mechanism mentioned in the ad-hoc announcement of March 1, 2024 and as agreed by the relevant parties at closing.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited takes mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and intelligent logistics as pillar industries. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a company of a large Chinese energy group that enjoys four major listing platforms in China and beyond.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
19-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DRAE2
|WKN:
|A3DRAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1991837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1991837 19-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:53
|EQS-News: Neuer strategischer Kernaktionär Yankuang stärkt Wachstumsperspektiven der SMT Scharf AG (EQS Group)
|
17:53
|EQS-News: New strategic core shareholder Yankuang strengthens SMT Scharf's growth prospects (EQS Group)
|
17:52
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands um neuen CEO (EQS Group)
|
17:52
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: New CEO joins the Managing Board (EQS Group)
|
17:00
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Yankuang neuer strategischer Kernaktionär (EQS Group)
|
17:00
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Yankuang new strategic core shareholder (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first 6 months of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2024 (EQS Group)