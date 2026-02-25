EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG resolves to acquire BUKH A/S

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Steyr Motors AG resolves to acquire BUKH A/S



25-Feb-2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG resolves to acquire BUKH A/S

Steyr, Austria, February 25, 2026 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG signed a binding agreement today to acquire 100% of the shares in the Danish company BUKH A/S as well as the Danish SLC Ejendomme ApS. The transaction is subject to the usual conditions precedent and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

BUKH A/S is an international supplier of SOLAS-certified lifeboats and military deployment boats. The transaction expands Steyr Motors' marine portfolio to a power range of 24–700 hp, strengthening its market position in the civil and defense segments.

Financing will be provided through a combination of cash, credit lines, and a capital increase in kind from authorized capital. The purchase price is in the mid-seven-figure range.

The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG has therefore resolved today to carry out a capital increase against contributions in kind, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights, by issuing 51,261 new no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share, making partial use of the existing authorized capital and increasing the share capital by EUR 51,261.00 to EUR 5,251,261.00. The new shares will be issued at a notional issue price of EUR 42.85 per share. The exclusion of subscription rights and the capital increase against contributions in kind are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. The Management Board is required to publish a report on the decision to exclude subscription rights no later than two weeks prior to the Supervisory Board’s resolution granting such approval. This report will be published on the Company’s website no later than 27 February 2026.

The seller is subject to a lock-up obligation. In addition, an earn-out was agreed upon. The Company expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on the consolidated EBIT of the Steyr Motors AG Group already in the first full year of consolidation.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.