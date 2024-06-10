10.06.2024 07:00:34

EQS-Adhoc: US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted

EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel
US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted

10-Jun-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Pratteln, 10 June 2024

US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted

Highlight Communications AG (HLC) is pleased to note that the US Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) has removed Alexander Studhalter, major shareholder of Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE), which controls HLC, from the US sanctions list. As far as HLC is aware, there are therefore no longer any sanctions against the family Studhalter and the companies managed by them. Alexander Studhalter holds a 19.99% stake in HLEE via a company controlled by him, Swiss International Investment Portfolio AG (SWIIP). HLEE in turn holds around 53% of HLC.

After Alexander Studhalter was subject to US sanctions in November 2022, he resigned from his previous Board of Directors mandates at HLC, HLEE and various Group companies, and his stake in HLEE fell to below 20% because of HLEE's capital increase in autumn 2023. Even though the Highlight Group was never subject to these sanctions, the lifting of the sanctions against Alexander Studhalter creates legal certainty, which HLC believes will strengthen the confidence of customers, business partners and investors and facilitate a positive and valuable business performance.

 

Further information:

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
Email: ir@hlcom.ch

 



End of Inside Information

10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1920995

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1920995  10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920995&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Highlight Communications AG 2,24 -4,27% Highlight Communications AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Leitzinsentscheid am Mittwoch im Blick: DAX vor rotem Start -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften Startverluste zu sehen sein. Die Börse in Japan zieht am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen