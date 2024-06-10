|
10.06.2024 07:00:34
EQS-Adhoc: US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Pratteln, 10 June 2024
US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted
Highlight Communications AG (HLC) is pleased to note that the US Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) has removed Alexander Studhalter, major shareholder of Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE), which controls HLC, from the US sanctions list. As far as HLC is aware, there are therefore no longer any sanctions against the family Studhalter and the companies managed by them. Alexander Studhalter holds a 19.99% stake in HLEE via a company controlled by him, Swiss International Investment Portfolio AG (SWIIP). HLEE in turn holds around 53% of HLC.
After Alexander Studhalter was subject to US sanctions in November 2022, he resigned from his previous Board of Directors mandates at HLC, HLEE and various Group companies, and his stake in HLEE fell to below 20% because of HLEE's capital increase in autumn 2023. Even though the Highlight Group was never subject to these sanctions, the lifting of the sanctions against Alexander Studhalter creates legal certainty, which HLC believes will strengthen the confidence of customers, business partners and investors and facilitate a positive and valuable business performance.
Further information:
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
End of Inside Information
10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1920995
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1920995 10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
