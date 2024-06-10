EQS-Adhoc: US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted

EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel

US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted



Pratteln, 10 June 2024

US sanctions against Highlight Event and Entertainment AG major shareholder Alex Studhalter lifted

Highlight Communications AG (HLC) is pleased to note that the US Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) has removed Alexander Studhalter, major shareholder of Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE), which controls HLC, from the US sanctions list. As far as HLC is aware, there are therefore no longer any sanctions against the family Studhalter and the companies managed by them. Alexander Studhalter holds a 19.99% stake in HLEE via a company controlled by him, Swiss International Investment Portfolio AG (SWIIP). HLEE in turn holds around 53% of HLC.

After Alexander Studhalter was subject to US sanctions in November 2022, he resigned from his previous Board of Directors mandates at HLC, HLEE and various Group companies, and his stake in HLEE fell to below 20% because of HLEE's capital increase in autumn 2023. Even though the Highlight Group was never subject to these sanctions, the lifting of the sanctions against Alexander Studhalter creates legal certainty, which HLC believes will strengthen the confidence of customers, business partners and investors and facilitate a positive and valuable business performance.

