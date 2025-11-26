Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie

WKN DE: A3MQR6 / ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

26.11.2025 17:02:53

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care

26-Nov-2025 / 17:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care

Pinneberg, November 26, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), confirms market rumors that the company is in advanced talks with a global MedTech company in the field of wound treatment about signing a cooperation agreement. This mainly involves the use of the cold plasma medical device ViroCAP®/OEM to support wound healing.

Viromed will inform shareholders of further developments in an appropriate manner and in accordance with the legal obligations.


Notifying person:
Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed:
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65
WKN: A3MQR6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2236382

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2236382  26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Akt