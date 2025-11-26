EQS-Adhoc: Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care



26-Nov-2025 / 17:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care

Pinneberg, November 26, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), confirms market rumors that the company is in advanced talks with a global MedTech company in the field of wound treatment about signing a cooperation agreement. This mainly involves the use of the cold plasma medical device ViroCAP®/OEM to support wound healing.

Viromed will inform shareholders of further developments in an appropriate manner and in accordance with the legal obligations.



Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG



Contact Viromed:

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de