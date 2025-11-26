Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie
WKN DE: A3MQR6 / ISIN: DE000A3MQR65
|
26.11.2025 17:02:53
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed confirms talks with an international MedTech company regarding a cooperation in the field of wound care
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Pinneberg, November 26, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), confirms market rumors that the company is in advanced talks with a global MedTech company in the field of wound treatment about signing a cooperation agreement. This mainly involves the use of the cold plasma medical device ViroCAP®/OEM to support wound healing.
Viromed will inform shareholders of further developments in an appropriate manner and in accordance with the legal obligations.
End of Inside Information
26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3MQR65
|WKN:
|A3MQR6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2236382
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2236382 26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
