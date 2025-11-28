Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH have concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for plasma devices
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Viromed Medical AG and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH have concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for plasma devices
Rellingen, November 28, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG, a specialist in medical technologies, and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH, a leading provider of podiatry, foot care, and cosmetic solutions, announce the conclusion of an exclusive partnership for Europe, including Switzerland. As part of this cooperation, RUCK will exclusively distribute innovative plasma devices as an OEM product. The collaboration combines the technological expertise of Viromed with the strong market position and sales experience of RUCK. The aim is to provide professional users in podiatry, foot care, cosmetics, and medicine with a forward-looking solution for hygienic and skin-friendly treatments.
