28.11.2025 17:28:23

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH have concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for plasma devices

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Viromed Medical AG and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH have concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for plasma devices

28-Nov-2025 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH have concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for plasma devices

Rellingen, November 28, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG, a specialist in medical technologies, and HELLMUT RUCK GmbH, a leading provider of podiatry, foot care, and cosmetic solutions, announce the conclusion of an exclusive partnership for Europe, including Switzerland. As part of this cooperation, RUCK will exclusively distribute innovative plasma devices as an OEM product. The collaboration combines the technological expertise of Viromed with the strong market position and sales experience of RUCK. The aim is to provide professional users in podiatry, foot care, cosmetics, and medicine with a forward-looking solution for hygienic and skin-friendly treatments.

 

Notifying person:
Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed:
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65
WKN: A3MQR6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2237640

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2237640  28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

