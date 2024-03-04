04.03.2024 17:53:02

EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

04-March-2024 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.20 per share entitled to dividend for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2024 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1138
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


End of Inside Information

04-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1850981

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1850981  04-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1850981&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WashTec AGmehr Nachrichten