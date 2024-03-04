EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend

WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal



04-March-2024 / 17:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.20 per share entitled to dividend for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2024 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.

Contact:

WashTec AG

Corporate Communications

Andreas Pabst

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1138

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

