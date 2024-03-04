|
04.03.2024 17:53:02
EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.20 per share entitled to dividend for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2024 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1138
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
End of Inside Information
04-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1850981
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1850981 04-March-2024 CET/CEST
