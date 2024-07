EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Preliminary result for the 2023 financial year and outlook 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Wolford AG: Preliminary result for the 2023 financial year and outlook 2024



03-Jul-2024

Wolford AG announces that the preliminary financial statements, now show a negative EBITDA of (-) 0.024 mEUR. EBIT is expected to total (-)17,7 mEUR, which represents a significant improvement compared to 2022 financial year. In particular due to macroeconomic developments, EBIT is expected to be negative in the 2024 financial year.

The 2023 annual financial report is nearing completion and publication.



