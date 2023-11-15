Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
15.11.2023 22:37:20

EQS-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2023 / 22:37 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#zwischenberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#interim-reports

Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
