15.11.2023 22:37:20
EQS-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#interim-reports
15.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltabox AG
|Technologiepark 32
|33100 Paderborn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltabox.ag
1774633 15.11.2023 CET/CEST
