EQS-News: All for One Group SE confirms preliminary figures for 2024/25 financial year // Stable distribution policy // Forecast confirmed

Sales slightly down on previous year at EUR 503.7 million (minus 2%)

Recurring cloud service revenue and commissions offset the loss of one-off licence revenue and associated maintenance revenue almost entirely

EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) fell to 5.2% (2023/24: 6.7%);

EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS): EUR 26.0 million (2023/24: EUR 34.0 million) Strong cash flow from operating activities of EUR 39.7 million (2023/24: EUR 41.0 million) reflects the sustainable business model and efficient working capital management; Free cash flow is EUR 20.3 million (2023/24: EUR 22.7 million)

Payout ratio of 52% confirms stable dividend strategy; proposed dividend of EUR 1.20 per share

Forecast confirmed

Filderstadt, 15 December 2025 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions and services, today published its annual report 2024/25 and sustainability report 2024/25. While the annual report confirms the preliminary figures already published, the sustainability report shows the progress made in implementing All for One's ESG strategy.

In terms of financial figures, the Group generated revenue of EUR 503.7 million (2023/24: EUR 511.4 million) and an EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of 5.2% (2023/24: 6.7%). As part of the consistent implementation of the strategic realignment, the number of employees was reduced by 6% to 2,653. This resulted in a one-off expense of EUR 3.3 million for redundancies and severance payments. In addition, EBIT was impacted by an impairment in the CX business as a result of targeted strategy and product adjustments, reaching EUR 18.9 million (2023/24: EUR 28.4 million).

Strong cash flow from operating activities of EUR 39.7 million (2023/24: EUR 41.0 million) reflects the sustainable business model and efficient working capital management, resulting in free cash flow of EUR 20.3 million (2023/24: EUR 22.7 million). The equity ratio improved to 33% (30 September 2024: 32%). Cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 4.7 million to EUR 67.3 million, while net debt fell significantly to EUR 43.0 million (30 September 2024: EUR 55.7 million). All for One therefore has a very robust balance sheet overall. In October, after deduction of promissory note repayments, a net EUR 49 million in additional promissory note loans was generated.

The figures demonstrate All for One's resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company has successfully converted projects from the pipeline into concrete orders, thereby further expanding its recurring revenues. At the same time, this cloud-based business largely compensated for the loss of one-off revenues from the on-premise business. The fact that the forecast reduced in the summer was only achieved at the lower end is a consequence of the continuing weak economy and the resulting reluctance to invest.

»Despite a constant overall level, the quality of revenues has continued to improve in this financial year. While the high one-off revenues from on-premise orders are no longer available, we were able to largely compensate for this expected decline in the past financial year with longer-term contracts. This confirms our strategy. The task now is to improve profitability while at the same time leveraging our strong liquidity position to strengthen the international presence and the product and service portfolio,« says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One.«, says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One.

Dividend proposal

For the past financial year, the management board and supervisory board of All for One propose a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share (2023/24: EUR 1.60 per share) to the annual general meeting. With a planned payout ratio of 52%, All for One Group SE is continuing its consistent dividend policy and distributing around half of its net profit for the year.

Based on a share price of EUR 45.50 as of 30 September 2025, this results in a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Sustainability report 2024/25 published

With its sustainability report 2024/25, the company is reporting on its sustainability performance for the eighth time. For the first time, the company has voluntarily aligned itself with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). All for One once again achieved an improvement in the relevant ESG indicators. The proportion of women in management positions increased from 21.5% to 23.6%. Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions were reduced by more than 20%.

New service portfolio presented

In December 2025, All for One presented its new service portfolio for IT innovations and cloud transformation, which enables companies to benefit from continuous and proactive IT support. Four new service clusters for consulting and support services, ranging from update management to system integration, assist companies with the key challenges of modern IT landscapes. All for One is thus responding to the need of customers for large technology providers such as SAP and Microsoft to offer innovations for cloud-based IT solutions at ever shorter intervals, while IT departments are increasingly unable to assess, classify for their own business advantage and, if necessary, integrate these innovations due to a lack of capacity. The new service portfolio, which was developed in close cooperation with customers, is an important milestone for All for One on its way to expanding its position as an innovative consulting and service provider.

Forecast confirmed

The management board confirms the forecast published in November 2025. Based on current information, a continued robust order situation and a stable and broad customer base, sales volume of between EUR 500 million and EUR 530 million is expected for the 2025/26 financial year (2024/25: EUR 503.7 million). The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is expected to range between 5.5% and 6.5% (2024/25: 5.2%), which corresponds to EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between EUR 27.5 million and EUR 34.5 million.

Despite a difficult economic situation in All for One's core markets, the management board expects a further sustained increase in the EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) for the 2026/27 financial year.

The complete annual report 2024/25 and sustainability report 2024/25 can be found on the All for One Group SE website at www.all-for-one.com/reports.

Key figures from October 2024 to September 2025 and 4th quarter 2024/25 in EUR millions 10/2024 –

09/2025 10/2023 –

09/2024 +/- 07/2025 –

09/2025 07/2024 –

09/2024 +/- Sales 503.7 511.4 -2% 123.3 132.6 -7% Cloud services 148.3 142.2 4% 37.6 36.6 3% Software und support 144.1 155.1 -7% 34.6 40.7 -15% Consulting 1 211.3 214.1 -1% 51.1 55.3 -8% EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) 26.0 34.0 -24% 8.5 13.4 -37% EBIT margin before M&A effects

(non-IFRS) in % 5.2 6.7 6.9 10.1 EBIT 18.9 28.4 -34% 5.1 12.0 -57% EBIT margin in % 3.8 5.6 4.1 9.0 Result for the period 11.4 18.3 -38% 3.3 7.9 -59% Earnings per share in EUR 2.32 3.70 -37% 0.67 1.61 -58% in EUR millions 30.09.2025 30.09.2024 +/- Balance sheet total 330.7 343.1 -4% Cash and cash equivalents 67.3 62.6 7% Equity ratio in % 33 32 1) From the financial year 2024/25, consulting revenues include the previously separately disclosed revenue type »CONVERSION/4«. Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

About All for One Group SE

Turning technology into business success

All for One is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 medium-sized customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. All for One is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe in both the transformation to SAP S/4HANA using the innovative CONVERSION/4 program and the SAP cloud business. In financial year 2024/25, All for One generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

