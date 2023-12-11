|
11.12.2023 12:44:53
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share buyback – Final report
Deutsche Bank AG completes share buyback
In the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 08 December 2023, a number of 45,541,366 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which was disclosed on 01 August 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 02 August 2023 (the “Share Buyback”) as follows:
With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 08 December 2023. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 08 December 2023 amounts to 45,541,366 shares. This corresponds to 2.23% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average €9.8811 per share.
The purchases of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Capital Distribution – Deutsche Bank (db.com)).
Frankfurt, 11 December 2023
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
