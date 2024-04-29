|
29.04.2024 10:07:31
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting
In the period from 22 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 a number of 1,123,085 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 1 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 4 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2024-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 21,742,237 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1891701 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.24
|Deutsche Bank: Milliardenbelastung durch das IT-Desaster der Postbank (Spiegel Online)
|
29.04.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Deutsche Bank-Aktie tiefrot: Postbank-Rechtsstreit brockt Milliardenrückstellung ein - JPMorgan wird zurückhaltender (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Deutsche Bank-Analyse: So bewertet DZ BANK die Deutsche Bank-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Deutsche Bank-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Deutsche Bank-Aktie-Analyse: Barclays Capital bewertet mit Equal Weight (finanzen.at)