EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



29.04.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting



In the period from 22 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 a number of 1,123,085 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 1 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 4 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 04/22/2024 65,124 15.0546 04/23/2024 300,000 15.2824 04/24/2024 470,000 15.3678 04/25/2024 273,035 15.3238 04/26/2024 14,926 16.8075

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 21,742,237 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

