EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 11 July 2024, a number of 46,448,708 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG which was disclosed on 1 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 4 March 2024 (the “Share Buyback”) as follows:

Purchase period Aggregated volume in shares Volume weighted average price 03/04/2024 – 07/11/2024 46,448,708 14.5322

With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 11 July 2024. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 11 July 2024 amounts to 46,448,708 shares. This corresponds to 2.33% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average €14.5322 per share.



The purchases of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG. The shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:

Capital Distribution – Deutsche Bank (db.com)



Frankfurt, 12 July 2024

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

