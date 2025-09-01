Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
|
01.09.2025 13:55:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 22nd Interim Reporting
In the period from 25 August 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 a number of 1,769,808 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 29 August 2025 amounts to 26,098,419 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
01.09.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2191402 01.09.2025 CET/CEST
