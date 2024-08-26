26.08.2024 11:44:20

EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Purchase of treasury shares
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Public disclosure
according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

of

Deutsche EuroShop AG,
Hamburg
(ISIN DE0007480204)

Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 14,514 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price (€)
19.08.2024 3,000 26.9939
20.08.2024 3,000 26.1032
21.08.2024 3,000 25.5544
22.08.2024 2,514 26.0487
23.08.2024 3,000 26.1861


Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 21 December 2023 is 491,748 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).


Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
