EQS-CMS: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Publication pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Release of a capital market information



08.05.2024 / 15:54 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Publication of a capital market information



Publication pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



As published on 23 April 2024, the Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG in Mannheim (“DRAG”) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of a maximum of EUR 4,000,000 in the period from 2 May 2024 to 2 May 2025 at the latest. The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. The repurchased shares are to be withdrawn.



The buyback via Xetra trading of Deutsche Börse AG will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilization measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052). The buyback is carried out by commissioning one or more credit institutions. The credit institutions must carry out the acquisition of the DRAG shares in accordance with the above-mentioned regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 28 June 2022. In particular, the credit institutions are obliged to comply with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The credit institutions will make their decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares in accordance with Article 4 (2b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently of and uninfluenced by DRAG. In this respect, DRAG will not influence the decisions of the credit institutions. The share buyback can be terminated, interrupted or, if necessary, resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.



Information on the transactions related to the share buyback 2024/2025 will be appropriately disclosed in detailed and aggregated form at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions. In addition, DRAG will publish the announced transactions on its website at https://rohstoff.de/en/share-buyback/ and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.

The Executive Board

May 2024





08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

