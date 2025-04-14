Deutsche Telekom Aktie

Deutsche Telekom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

14.04.2025 17:51:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

14.04.2025 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 14, 2025
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from April 10, 2025 until, and including, April 11, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 546,055 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 10, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2025-04-10 265,977 31.3384 8,335,294
2025-04-11 280,078 30.7796 8,620,689
       
       
       
Total 546,055 31.0518 16,955,982
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 10, 2025 through, and including, April 11, 2025 amounts to 546,055 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

14.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2117664  14.04.2025 CET/CEST

