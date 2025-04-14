Deutsche Telekom Aktie
WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508
|
14.04.2025 17:51:23
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 14, 2025
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from April 10, 2025 until, and including, April 11, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 546,055 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 10, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 10, 2025 through, and including, April 11, 2025 amounts to 546,055 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
14.04.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2117664 14.04.2025 CET/CEST
