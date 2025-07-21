EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, July 21, 2025

Share buy-back program – 2nd Interim Notification

In the period from July 14, 2025 until, and including, July 18, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,432,354 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 4, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-07-14 286,186 30.5051 8,730,133 2025-07-15 287,727 30.3416 8,730,098 2025-07-16 285,784 30.5480 8,730,130 2025-07-17 286,426 30.4794 8,730,093 2025-07-18 286,231 30.5003 8,730,131 Total 1,432,354 30.4747 43,650,585 The An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from July 4, 2025 through, and including, July 18, 2025 amounts to 3,131,883 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.





