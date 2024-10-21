EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2024 14:00:06

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Share Buyback – 20 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from October 14, 2024, until and including October 18, 2024, a number of 25,000 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
14/10/2024 5,000 46.7565
15/10/2024 5,000 47.2801
16/10/2024 5,000 47.2607
17/10/2024 5,000 47.3548
18/10/2024 5,000 47.2195

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including October 18, 2024, amounts to 2,073,288 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Duesseldorf, October 21, 2024

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


