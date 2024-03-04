EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information



04.03.2024 / 10:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from February 26, 2024 to the end of March 1, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 34,471 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR Feb. 26, 2024 8,955 22.8860 Feb. 27, 2024 6,422 22.8486 Feb. 28, 2024 6,532 22.6368 Feb. 29, 2024 6,119 22.7382 Mar. 01, 2024 6,443 22.5082

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of March 1, 2024 amounted to 110,644 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).