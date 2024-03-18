|
18.03.2024 12:02:18
EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG
/ Transaction in own shares - weekly report
Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares
In the period from March 4, 2024 to the end of March 8, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 44,357 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of March 15, 2024 amounted to 190,546 shares.
The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).
