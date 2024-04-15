|
15.04.2024 11:57:32
EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG
/ Transaction in own shares - weekly report
Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares
In the period from April 8, 2024 to the end of April 12, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 66,986 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of April 12, 2024 amounted to 403,259 shares.
The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).
15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1880513 15.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GRENKE AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:57
|EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:57
|EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:40
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:40
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|EQS-PVR: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|EQS-PVR: GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GRENKE AGmehr Analysen
|08.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.04.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.24
|GRENKE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.23
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.22
|GRENKE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GRENKE AG
|22,65
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten droht: ATX höher -- DAX nähert sich 18.200 Punkten -- Wall Street startet fester -- Asiatische Märkte tendieren letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet am Montag Gewinne. Der DAX erwischt hingegen einen guten Start in die neue Handelswoche. Die Wall Street startet fester. Die asiatischen Märkte gaben am Montag überwiegend ab, in Shanghai ging es jedoch bergauf.