EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information

GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information



03.06.2024 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from May 20, 2024 to the end of May 31, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 58,260 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR May 27, 2024 12,486 21.3543 May 28, 2024 12,583 21.3423 May 29, 2024 12,384 21.1485 May 30, 2024 9,207 21.3866 May 31, 2024 11,600 21.3532

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of May 31, 2024 amounted to 677,710 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).