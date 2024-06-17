EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2024 12:00:28

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from June 10, 2024 to the end of June 14, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 86,919 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR
June 10, 2024 17,515 20.8336
June 11, 2024 17,860 20.8205
June 12, 2024 18,576 20.9504
June 13, 2024 16,444 20.6343
June 14, 2024 16,524 20.1978

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of June 14, 2024 amounted to 835,203 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
 
Investor contact
Investor Relations Team
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 7221 5007-204
investor@grenke.de		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 171 2020300
presse@grenke.de		  
ABOUT GRENKE
 
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).		  

 


