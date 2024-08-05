EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

|
Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares
In the period from July 29, 2024 to the end of August 2, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 99,206 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of August 2, 2024 amounted to 1,500,928 shares.
The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/
About grenke
The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
