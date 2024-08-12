EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - Weekly report

grenke AG: Release of a capital market information



12.08.2024 / 11:51 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from August 5, 2024 to the end of August 9, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 92,080 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR August 5, 2024 19,075 25.9393 August 6, 2024 19,472 26.4674 August 7, 2024 13,820 27.2380 August 8, 2024 19,517 26.3131 August 9, 2024 20,196 26.4588

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of August 9, 2024 amounted to 1,593,008 shares.

The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/

Further information is available from Investor contact Team Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 7221 5007 8611

investor@grenke.de

Press contact Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 171 2020300

presse@grenke.de

The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).