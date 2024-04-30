|
30.04.2024 09:57:10
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Cancellation of Certain Share Options in the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme, the 2022 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Cancellation of Certain Share Options in the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme, the 2022 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0430/2024043000013.pdf
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
