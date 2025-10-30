EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Powers Ahead in Q3 2025 with Quality Growth and AI-Led Efficiency

EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Haier Smart Home Powers Ahead in Q3 2025 with Quality Growth and AI-Led Efficiency



30.10.2025 / 13:28 CET/CEST

Revenue up 9.5% to RMB 77.56bn in Q3 2025

Net profit attributable to the parent company rises by 12.7% to RMB 5.34bn in Q3 2025

Nine-month operating cash flow reaches RMB 17.49bn

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, October 30, 2025 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025, delivering another period of strong, quality growth. The company’s sharpened focus on premium product mix, AI-led operations, and user-centric manufacturing continued to result in higher revenue, profitability, and robust cash generation.

The core of Haier Smart Home’s strategy is built around three pillars: developing high-velocity blockbuster products, embedding AI across the value chain, and bringing production closer to users. This combination is improving product mix, operational speed, and margins across the board.

Performance in China

In the domestic market, Haier continued to streamline its product portfolio around high-performing blockbusters and smart home suites that raise household value. As of the end of September:

Suite penetration reached 36% at Casarte and 15% at Haier.

The Leader Multi-wash series surpassed 200,000 units sold.

AI-enhanced one-inventory operations led to higher customer conversion and fulfillment rates. County-level coverage expanded to 86%, and direct-to-user orders surged from 26% to 74% since April. The home air-conditioning segment, in particular, saw strong momentum driven by faster fulfillment, delivering revenue growth of more than 30% during the third quarter.

International Progress

Beyond China, Haier Smart Home’s local-for-local manufacturing strategy and premium upgrade initiatives led to broad-based growth, even amid mixed global conditions:

In North America, the business remained resilient despite a soft housing market, as the premium mix improved and the Air & Water business posted ~20% year-on-year growth.

In Europe, sales shifted toward higher-priced products — X-series units priced €599+ rose from 17% to 25% of the total mix. HVAC revenue grew over 30% in the third quarter. Logistics and fulfillment were improved through a consolidated footprint and optimized EU distribution hub.

units priced €599+ rose from 17% to 25% of the total mix. HVAC revenue grew over 30% in the third quarter. Logistics and fulfillment were improved through a consolidated footprint and optimized EU distribution hub. In emerging markets, Haier’s growth continued to accelerate thanks to manufacturing and channel expansion: South Asia grew over 25%, Southeast Asia rose more than 15%, Middle East & Africa climbed more than 60% (nine-month basis).



In addition, the new air-conditioning park in Chonburi, Thailand, began production in September 2025. With a planned annual capacity of six million units, the park enhances Haier Smart Home’s regional supply and export agility.

Disciplined Innovation and Outlook

Haier Smart Home continues to pair innovation with financial discipline. The company retained its AA ESG rating from MSCI and remains listed on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 (ranking of the TOP 500 largest corporations worldwide by total revenue).

Looking forward, the company plans to scale its blockbuster-and-suite strategy, deepen AI applications across planning, supply, and service, and expand regional teams' capabilities through local manufacturing to ensure faster responses to user needs across market cycles.

