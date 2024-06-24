EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



24.06.2024 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 June 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,733 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0273 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 17 June 2024 1,661 14.0911 18 June 2024 1,590 14.0377 19 June 2024 754 13.9301 20 June 2024 1,028 14.0989 21 June 2024 700 13.9786 Total 5,733 14.0273

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 5,733 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

IVU Traffic Technologies AG completed the share buyback programme started on 8 January 2024 on 4 April 2024.

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 24 June 2024

The Executive Board