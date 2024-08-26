|
26.08.2024 17:41:19
EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback program 2024 - 14. interim announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 – 14. Interim announcement
Nassau/Germany, 26 August 2024 – In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024, a number of 8,227 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024 amounts to a number of 95,798 shares.
The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.
Contact
Leifheit AG
26.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1975241 26.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEIFHEIT AG
|17,90
|1,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.