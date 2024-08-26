EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 14. interim announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 14. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 26 August 2024 – In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024, a number of 8,227 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

19.08.2024 Xetra 462 17.5000 19.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 939 17.4583 20.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 962 17.6500 20.08.2024 Xetra 665 17.7396 21.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 986 17.7948 21.08.2024 Xetra 645 17.8500 22.08.2024 Xetra 723 17.5000 22.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,040 17.4942 23.08.2024 Xetra 756 17.4913 23.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,049 17.7500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024 amounts to a number of 95,798 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

