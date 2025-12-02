SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

SAF-HOLLAND für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 18:29:33

EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

02.12.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 1. interim report

In the period from November 21, 2025 up to and including November 28, 2025, a total of 107,312 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (euros)		 Volume
(Euro)
November 21, 2025 16,339 13.662055 223,224.32
November 24, 2025 17,172 13.954440 239,625.64
November 25, 2025 17,877 14.094835 251,973.37
November 26, 2025 18,246 14.264641 260,272.64
November 27, 2025 18,705 14.399287 269,338.66
November 28, 2025 18,973 14,523459 275,553.59

The total number of shares acquired up to and including November 28, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 107,312 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, December 2, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2239252  02.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SEmehr Analysen

14.11.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.11.25 SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen DZ BANK
04.11.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
29.10.25 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
16.10.25 SAF-HOLLAND Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAF-HOLLAND SE 14,42 -0,69% SAF-HOLLAND SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:39 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen