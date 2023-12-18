EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



18.12.2023 / 15:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from December 11, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,088 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 11, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) December 11, 2023 2,700 8.9390 December 12, 2023 2,314 8.8875 December 13, 2023 2,031 8.8462 December 14, 2023 2,675 8.8234 December 15, 2023 1,368 8.7954 In total 11,088 8.8656

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023 thus amounts to 33,520 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

Munich, December 18, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board