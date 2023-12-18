|
18.12.2023 15:39:17
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement
In the period from December 11, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,088 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 11, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including December 15, 2023 thus amounts to 33,520 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.
Munich, December 18, 2023
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
